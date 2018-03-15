More Videos

A car ended up in a ditch along the on-ramp from Illinois 157 onto Interstate 64. Steve Nagy snagy@bnd.com
Metro-East News

Crews pull submerged car from ditch in Southern Illinois

By Kaley Johson And Steve Nagy

kjohnson@bnd.com

snagy@bnd.com

March 15, 2018 11:50 AM

Crews towed a maroon Chevrolet Impala out of about four feet of water Thursday morning in a ditch near the on-ramp to Interstate 64 from Illinois 157.

Police closed one lane of the on-ramp as officials cleaned up the one-car accident scene, which was about a quarter mile from I-64.

Details about how the Imapala ended up in the ditch were not immediately available.

One woman was in the car and suffered minor injuries, Illinois State Police said. It appeared as though she was being treated at the scene by EMS.

Crews left the scene about 11:30 a.m.

Check back to bnd.com for more on this developing story.

Kaley Johnson: 618-239-2526, @KaleyJohnson6

