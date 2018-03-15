Crews pull submerged car from ditch in Southern Illinois

Crews towed a maroon Chevrolet Impala out of about four feet of water Thursday morning in a ditch near the on-ramp to Interstate 64 from Illinois 157.
Police closed one lane of the on-ramp as officials cleaned up the one-car accident scene, which was about a quarter mile from I-64.
Details about how the Imapala ended up in the ditch were not immediately available.
One woman was in the car and suffered minor injuries, Illinois State Police said. It appeared as though she was being treated at the scene by EMS.
Crews left the scene about 11:30 a.m.
