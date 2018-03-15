This local house is worth $750,000. It's being donated to use as a group home.

Three days before his death, a Washington County man told his family he wanted to donate his and his wife's home to a not-for-profit to help vulnerable people.
His wish has been granted. The $750,000 house owned, which had been owned by Jerry and Marilyn King, who are both deceased, has been donated to an organization that will use it as a group home for people with developmental disabilities.
Since 1966, Jerry and Marilyn King called Nashville home. She was a nurse and he was a longtime business owner. They were married 50 years and raised five children. King's wife preceded him in death.
Together, they did whatever they could to help the most vulnerable in the community. Three days before his death, he told his family he wanted to donate the family home to a non-profit to help "serve the needs of the most vulnerable."
One of King's daughters, Leslie Pedtke, is a board member with Community Link, based in Breese. She immediately felt Community Link could use the house. After talking with other family members and getting their agreement, the family donated the house to Community Link to use as a Community Integrated Living Arrangement home. CILA homes give people with developmental disabilities the opportunity to live in the community, rather than an institution.
John Huelskamp, executive director of Community Link, said, "That was the most amazing day of my career. I could not believe we received a phone call that Community Link was being offered a house of such significant value to use as a CILA."
Huelskamp said he can't wait to see the expressions on the faces of the people who will live in the home.
