Memorial Hospital anesthesiologist receives prestigious award

Randy Freeman, an anesthesiologist at Memorial Hospital in Belleville, received the Matthew B. Eisele M.D. Physical Excellence Award on Feb. 24. The award recognizes a physician from Memorial Hospital who has shown dedication to medicine, the community and delivering quality care.
Freeman has been a member of Memorial Hospital's medical staff since 1991. He was chosen as winner out of 35 nominations.
New medical director at Syngery
Synergy Healthcare Solutions of Maryville has named William Thom as its new medical director. Thom is a 1993 graduate from Belleville West High School and earned his medical degree from St. Louis University School of Medicine.
He completed a residency in anesthesiology at Washington University and is a board-certified pain management specialist.
Bi-State Development adds two managers
Trenise Winters, who is from East St. Louis, has been named general manager of MetroBus Operations at Bi-State Development. She has been with Metro since 2002 and has more than 15 years of transit management experience.
Bi-State Development has named Gregory A. Smith, of St. Louis, as its vice president of Procurement and Materials Management. Prior to this role, Smith was director of Logistics Sector for the St. Louis Regional Chamber and worked for 25 years at the Olin Corporation.
Urologist joins medical group
Randall Dooley, a urologist, has joined the providers at St. Elizabeth's Hospital in O'Fallon. He completed his master and medical degree at The Chicago Medical School. Dooley specializes in disorders of the bladder, kidney and prostate.
Financial manager receives honor
Darnall L. Jones, of O'Fallon, has been named to Country Financial's Hall of Fame. He received the honor by qualifying for 20 or more "All American" awards and serving at least 10 years as a manager for Country Financial.
Jones has worked as a Country Financial Manger for 27 years. He serves customers in St. Clair and Clinton counties.
