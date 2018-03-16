If you're headed to a St. Patrick's Day parade, these are the roads that'll be closed

St. Patrick's Day is Saturday. Many events are taking place in downtown Belleville and St. Louis that will require street closures.
Here's what you need to know:
Belleville
- The Leprechaun 5K will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday at Union United Methodist Church, 712 E. Main St., Belleville. Rolling closures will follow the participants down the streets.
- The St. Patrick's Day parade in downtown Belleville is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m Saturday. Starting at 10 a.m., Third Street will be closed from A Street to B Street for the parade lineup. During the parade, at 11 a.m., Third Street will be closed from West A Street to West Main Street. Main Street will be closed from Third Street to North Oak until the completion of the parade. The parade route itself begins at 3rd Street and A Street, then heads south on 3rd to West Main Street, turns east on Main Street and continues to Oak Street.
- For the St. Patrick's Day block party in Belleville, street closures begin at noon, following the parade, and will end at 8 p.m. Planned street closures include: East Main Street between Jackson and Charles; East Main Street between Illinois 159 and High Street; and the first block of South High Street between East Main Street and East Washington Street.
Never miss a local story.
Belleville's event calendar may be found online at belleville.net.
St. Louis
- For St. Patrick's Day celebration in downtown St. Louis from 5 p.m. Friday through 8 p.m. Saturday, the street closures include: Chestnut between 14th Street and 20th Street and Clark between Fourth Street and Eighth Street.
- For the St. Patrick's Day parade set up at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, the city will close Market Street between Compton and Broadway. The parade will set up from Compton to 18th Street. The parade steps off at 1 p.m. Saturday from 20th and Market streets and proceeds east on Market to Broadway and then south on Broadway and ends at Clark Street.
- The St. Patrick’s Day Parade Run at 9 a.m. Saturday covers a five-mile course, which will begin at the Ballpark hotel in front of the Ballpark Village at Broadway between Walnut and Clark Streets and conclude at 8th and Market Streets. Runners will then be directed to the Michelob Runners Village at The Ballpark Village at 7th and Walnut Streets. For more information, visit www.downtownstl.org/events.
Comments