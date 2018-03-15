St. Louis company's pacifier and teether holders recalled due to choking hazard

A variety of baby pacifier and teether toys shaped like stuffed animals are being recalled after concerns about a choking hazard.
Dr. Brown’s Lovey pacifier and teether holders have a snap that can detach from the pacifier ribbon, which poses a choking hazard for young children, according to the federal Consumer Product Safety Commission.
The pacifiers are shaped like a deer, rabbit, giraffe, zebra, frog, turtle and reindeer, and were sold at various stores include Bed Bath & Beyond, Target, Toys "R" Us/Babies "R" Us, Walmart, Amazon and others from August 2015 to March 2018.
Manufactured in China, the company has received 67 reports of the snap detaching. No babies have been injured.
Only toys with the following lot codes are included in the recall: RICH0615; RICH0715; RICH0815; RICH1215; RICH0516; RICH0616; RICH0716; RICH1116; RICH1016; RICH0916; RICH1216; RICH0317; RICH0417; RICH0517; RICH0617; RICH0717; RICH0817; RICH0917. The lot codes are printed on the tag attached to the holder.
Anyone who has one of these toys should remove it from the child’s possession and contact parent company Handi-Craft at 833-224-7674 during business hours. The company is based in St. Louis.
Further information on the recall can be found at Dr. Brown’s website.
