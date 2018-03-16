Metro-East News

Semi overturns on highway median near Marion

By Dana Rieck

March 16, 2018 06:46 AM

A tractor-trailer truck flipped over after drifting off Interstate 57 about 2:25 a.m. Friday just south of Marion.

The accident happened in the southbound lanes, according to a release from Illinois State Police.

No one was injured in the crash.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, 54-year-old Haider Aldaibil of Dearborn, Michigan, was cited for improper lane usage.

The southbound lanes of I-57 were closed for about two and a half hours as crews investigated and cleared the accident scene.

Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck

