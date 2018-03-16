Missing 11-year-old may be headed to St. Louis-area

An 11-year-old boy who has been missing for a year may be heading to the St. Louis area.
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children asked for the public's help to locate Johnathan Reeves, 11, who may be with his mother, 29-year-old Candace Hernton. Johnathan was last seen in South Bend, Indiana, in March 2017.
Police told Fox2Now the two may still be in the South Bend area, or they may travel to Minneapolis, Minnesota, or St. Louis.
Information on why the pair may be in St. Louis was not immediately available.
Never miss a local story.
Johnathan may also use his mother's last name. He is 5-feet tall and weighs about 100 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. His mother is 5-foot-1 and weighs about 172 pounds.
Anyone with information on Reeves is asked to call the NCMEC at 1-800-843-5678 or the St. Joseph County Police Department at 574-235-9201.
Comments