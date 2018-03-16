Eleven-year-old Johnathan Reeves (left) has been missing for a year and may be with his mother, 29-year-old Candace Hernton (right).
Eleven-year-old Johnathan Reeves (left) has been missing for a year and may be with his mother, 29-year-old Candace Hernton (right). National Center for Missing and Exploited Children
Eleven-year-old Johnathan Reeves (left) has been missing for a year and may be with his mother, 29-year-old Candace Hernton (right). National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

Metro-East News

Missing 11-year-old may be headed to St. Louis-area

By Kara Berg

kberg@bnd.com

March 16, 2018 11:41 AM

An 11-year-old boy who has been missing for a year may be heading to the St. Louis area.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children asked for the public's help to locate Johnathan Reeves, 11, who may be with his mother, 29-year-old Candace Hernton. Johnathan was last seen in South Bend, Indiana, in March 2017.

Police told Fox2Now the two may still be in the South Bend area, or they may travel to Minneapolis, Minnesota, or St. Louis.

Information on why the pair may be in St. Louis was not immediately available.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Johnathan may also use his mother's last name. He is 5-feet tall and weighs about 100 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. His mother is 5-foot-1 and weighs about 172 pounds.

Anyone with information on Reeves is asked to call the NCMEC at 1-800-843-5678 or the St. Joseph County Police Department at 574-235-9201.

Kara Berg: 618-239-2626, @karaberg95

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

JB Pritzker at Irish Flag raising

View More Video