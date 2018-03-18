Cookie dough shop looks at Southern Illinois locations; steakhouse opens in St. Louis

It looks like a scoop of sweet ice cream, but it tastes more like the tempting lick of a cookie dough-covered spoon.
From chocolate chip and peanut butter to sugar cookie and snicker doodle dough, scoops of safe-to-eat raw cookie dough draw a crowd in Chesterfield where Half Baked Cookie Dough Co. opened its first storefront location in 2017.
Almost a year later, the dessert company wants to expand and open a second location in the metro-east. Owner Jen Naslund said she is still trying to decide between Fairview Heights and O’Fallon. The target opening date is summer 2018.
"When you get some of our cookie dough, I hope it brings you back to being 5 years old, sneaking a spoonful of dough from the bowl when you're (sic) mom wasn't looking," Naslund told Feast Magazine in 2017.
Opening a new location in the metro-east isn’t the only major move the cookie dough company plans to make this year. It’s also locked down a deal with Busch Stadium for the upcoming baseball season.
Four Half Baked flavors will be sold at concession stands throughout the stadium. One of those flavors will be vegan and gluten-free, Naslund said.
New restaurant opens at Saint Louis Galleria
A Brazilian-American steakhouse is now open at the Saint Louis Galleria. The Richmond Heights restaurant is Texas de Brazil's first Missouri location.
“We’re very happy to welcome guests to our new location in the bustling Saint Louis Galleria and the community of Richmond Heights,” Salim Asrawi, chief operating officer for the Brazilian-American steakhouse brand, said in a news release. “We look forward to treating visitors and locals alike to the authentic Brazilian churrasco and genuine service we are dedicated to providing every day."
At all Texas de Brazil restaurants, servers with various types of freshly grilled meat on skewers visit each table and carve off meat selections at the requests of the guests. Gauchos at the restaurants use the "time-honored methods of grilling meats over charcoal," according to the news release. Meat selections range from Brazilian picanha (sirloin), lamb chops, leg of lamb, filet mignon, chicken breasts wrapped in bacon, and Parmesan-crusted pork loin, to Brazilian sausages.
"A two-sided disc in red and green is available at each seat and allows each guest to pace the meat service, with green indicating to the gauchos that servings are welcome while red indicates a break is needed," the news release states.
The Brazilian steakhouse also has a 50-item salad area, that includes the following, according to the news release: artisan breads, imported cheeses, steamed asparagus, Brazilian hearts of palm, grilled Portobello mushrooms, Greek olives, shrimp salad, sautéed mushrooms, jasmine rice and soup.
An adult dinner costs $42.99 or just the salad bar is $24.99. Children ages 6 to 12 years old are 50 percent of the adult dinner price; children 3 to 5 years old are $5 and 2 years old and under dine free.
Texas de Brazil has 57 restaurant locations in 20 states and seven countries worldwide.
The Richmond Heights restaurant is open for dinner from 5 to 9:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 5 to 10 p.m. Fridays, 4 to 10 p.m. Saturdays and 4 to 9 p.m. Sundays. Texas de Brazil is located at 1137 Saint Louis Galleria.
For reservations, call 314-352-8800 or visit www.texasdebrazil.com.
New owners of Copper Dock Winery in Pocahontas hope to bring in more live music
The Copper Dock Winery in Pocahontas is under new management. Steve and Linda Heimsath, owners of E.L. Flanagan’s Sports and Spirits in Highland, took over this month.
Copper Dock, located north of Pocahontas, features a restaurant, bar, a two-story dock, and a patio area.
Steve Heimsath said, "We are excited."
Heimsath has plans to ramp up the entertainment schedule and get more live music at the winery. He says he has been booking groups who play classic rock, country music, easy listening and more.
As for the menu, Heimsath plans to keep Copper Dock's current offerings and bring in some favorites from Flanagan's.
"We’re known for the wings at Flanagan’s," Heimsath said. "We’ve got a variety of flavors. We also have smoked wings."
The current hours for the winery are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Starting in April, the summer schedule will begin and the winery will be open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, with extended hours on the weekends.
Copper Dock Winery is located at 498 White Oak Lane in Pocahontas. For more information, visit www.copperdockwinery.com.
BND assistant editor Jamie Forsythe and reporter Heidi Wiechert contributed to this report.
