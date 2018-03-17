Four of six children now at home following Columbia crash that killed mother

Four of the six children injured in a Monroe County crash that killed their mother are back at home, according to their father.

Emily Webb, 41, was killed in the crash on Feb. 27 at Illinois 3 and Veterans Parkway. She was driving a Chevrolet Tahoe with her six children when the SUV collided with a dump truck.

Her husband, Bryan Webb, posted on the CaringBridge website that daughter Olivia was "seated at the site of impact" of the crash and had multiple skull fractures. She also had a broken hip and shoulder. A son, Levi, had a severe concussion and skull fractures. Both remained at St. Louis Children's Hospital as of Saturday and are receiving occupational, physical and speech therapy daily.

Webb wrote that sons Samuel and Isaac are healing from broken bones at home and "are finding it incredibly difficult to not be boys for another week or so." The other two children, Audrey and Josiah, escaped serious injury in the crash.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more. SUBSCRIBE NOW