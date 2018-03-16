11-year-old Missouri boy might have just caught a world-record redhorse fish

An 11-year-old Missouri boy might have just found his way into the world record books.
Maverick Yoakum, of Dixon, Missouri, caught a 10-pound-3-ounce river redhorse on Tavern Creek using a rod and reel to set a new Missouri state "pole and line" record, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation.
His fish will also be a world record if it is verified by the International Game Fish Association.
"I fought the fish for about two to three minutes before I got it to the bank," Maverick said. “I thought I caught a pretty big fish, but I didn’t know it was a state record until my dad told me to look it up online. I’m super excited to hold a state record!”
River redhorse fish are a moderately chubby, coarse-scaled fish with a dorsal fin containing 12 or 13 rays and can be found mostly through the Ozarks, according to the Department of Conservation.
While Maverick's fish set a state record for the redhorse, it did not come close to beating the record for the biggest fish ever caught in Missouri. That happened in January 2017, when John Paul Morris — the son of the founder of Bass Pro Shops — caught a fish that weights 57 pounds, 13 ounces.
Maverick's fish was bigger than the record crappie caught in Carbondale in April 2017. It weighed only 4 pounds, 8.8 ounces.
And fortunately for Maverick and his dad, his record fish didn't lead to a water rescue, as happened in Feburary 2018 in Florida when five fishermen ended up in the ocean after a marlin they hooked sunk their boat.
