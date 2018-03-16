Woman charged with felony in scalding incident at Belleville day care

A Belleville woman has been charged with a felony after a child was burned by hot water at a day care center.
Shiquetta Williams, 36, has been charged with reckless conduct causing great bodily harm after the incident, which occurred Monday at Kolor Wheel Child Care on North Belt West. According to the charging documents, Williams "caused hot water to come into contact" with the lower torso and upper leg areas of a child just a few days short of her second birthday.
The child has been transferred to an out-of-state hospital for treatment of the burns, according to a social media post by the Belleville Police Department.
The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services is investigating the incident, and stated that the home-based day care has voluntarily ceased operations.
The charge is a Class 4 felony, and Williams’ bail was set at $500,000.
