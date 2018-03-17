Man fatally shot by brother on porch of East St. Louis home, authorities say

A 43-year-old man was fatally shot by his brother Friday evening on the porch of a home in East St. Louis, according to authorities.
The victim was Marcus Glass of Minnesota, according to St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr.
Glass was declared dead at the scene at 5:45 p.m. on Friday. Glass was in the area visiting, Dye said.
Glass was charged with murder and solicitation of murder in St. Clair County in 1994. A jury acquitted him. In that case, Glass was accused of shooting one man and wounding another in a dispute in Alorton. Glass told the jury during his trial that he fired in self-defense when neighbors mobbed a van he was driving as he tried to leave the area.
Glass again was charged with murder in 2000. Glass faced charges in connection with the shooting death of Cody Lee Armstrong in Minneapolis. Glass was seen talking to the victim before the shooting. Glass was arrested a few weeks after the shooting in a downtown St. Louis restaurant. He later was returned to Minnesota to face the charges.
Glass was convicted in that case and sentenced to 25 years in prison. In 2012, that sentence was reduced to 11 years and Glass was released.
In 2014, Glass was charged with attempted murder, but the charge was reduced to second-degree assault. He was sentenced to probation.
