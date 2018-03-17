Alorton police officer sideswiped while in patrol car

An Alorton policewoman near the scene of a traffic accident on Illinois 15 about 2 a.m. Saturday was in the driver's seat of her squad car when it was struck by another vehicle.
Alorton police Chief Dave Clark said Saturday that he had not seen all of the reports, but he did hear from the officer, who was taken to Touchette Regional Hospital in Centreville for examination and was released.
Clark said he did not have information about the driver of the vehicle that sideswiped his officer's cruiser, but he expected to get a written report.
Illinois State Police were initially at the scene not far from the Flying J Travel Center to investigate an accident when the officer from Alorton showed up to direct traffic, Clark said.
