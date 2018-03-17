Man killed by Metrolink train near Fairview Heights station

A man walking along tracks for the MetroLink east of the Fairview Heights station was struck and killed about 8 p.m. Saturday, according to a news report.
KMOV.com reported that a train was heading west when the pedestrian was hit by the train.
A tweet from MetroLink stated that the rail service along this section would be delayed for about an hour and then would be operational. The tweet added, however, that shuttle vehicles would be available to take passengers by bus to their destinations.
East St. Louis Police were investigating but a spokesperson there could not be reached.
Comments