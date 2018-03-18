Authorities still trying to identify man killed by MetroLink train in East St. Louis

Authorities are still trying to confirm the identity of a man who was struck and killed by a MetroLink train Saturday night in East St. Louis near the Fairview Heights station.
In a press release on Sunday, the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office said the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene, may have been homeless. The man was described as an adult, black male.
The man did not have any ID on him and officials are still trying to identify him, Capt. Bruce Fleshren said in the release.
The man was walking on the tracks when he was hit, according to KMOV, but it was still not known why he was on the tracks, the press release said.
The man was hit by the westbound train near the North 94th Sreet and St. Clair Avenue station at about 8 p.m. Two deputies and seven passengers were on the train at the time of the accident, Fleshren said in the release. No one riding the train was injured.
After the incident, shuttles transported passengers throughout the area, according to a MetroLink press release. Passengers were warned to expect delays of up to an hour, MetroLink said in a tweet.
MetroLink trains between the JJK Center and Shiloh-Scott MetroLink station were not operating until about 10:40 p.m., another press release said.
