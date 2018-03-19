The woman was driving recklessly when she struck the deputy's patrol car, police say.
Metro-East News

Edwardsville woman crashes into deputy's patrol car after refusing to pull over, police say

By Kaley Johnson

March 19, 2018 11:36 AM

A woman fleeing from police struck a Bond County Deputy Sheriff's patrol vehicle on Interstate 70 on Saturday night after a pursuit.

Bond County Sheriff's Deputy Doug Nicoson attempted to pull over a driver about 9:38 p.m. near exit 36 for driving erratically, Bond County Sheriff Jim Leitschuh said.

The driver, a woman from Edwardsville, did not stop and instead got off the interstate at the mile marker 41 exit, running a stop sign onto an overpass. Once on the overpass, she slowed and tried to turn around, Leitschuh said.

Leitschuh said Nicoson positioned his vehicle in the driver's path in order to stop her car. She continued driving, hitting the front passenger side of his vehicle. She hit the vehicle at a low rate of speed — Nicoson and the driver were not injured.

The driver remained in custody on Monday morning and Illinois State Police handled the accident, Leitschuh said. The unidentified driver had not been formally charged as of Monday morning.

