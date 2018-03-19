Polls open at 6 a.m. for Tuesday's primary election

Tuesday is primary election day, with winners going on to the Nov. 6 General Election.
Republican and Democratic primary elections are scheduled to nominate candidates running for office, including governor, attorney general, state representative, state senator, U.S. Congress, judge and county government positions.
Polls are scheduled to be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
For information on your polling place, go to www.countyclerk.co.st-clair.il.us in St. Clair County, and madisonvotes.com in Madison County.
People may also call the St. Clair County Clerk's office at 618-277-6600, ext. 2377 or the Madison County Clerk's Office at 618-692-6290.
Follow bnd.com on Tuesday night for results.
