Police identify man killed by Metrolink train in Fairview Heights

Police have released the name of the 74-year-old man killed on the Metrolink tracks Saturday night in Fairview Heights.
Jimmie L. Smith, of East St. Louis, was struck by a Metrolink train at about 8 p.m. Saturday east of the Fairview Heights station in what police described as an unlit area of the line.
He was declared dead at the scene.
Two deputies were on the train at the time, along with seven other passengers. No riders were injured, and police said Smith appeared to have been walking along the tracks when he was struck.
Smith was not carrying any identification at the time. Family members called the St. Clair County sheriff’s department on Sunday after Smith did not return home, and were able to identify him on Monday.
“It is not known how or why Smith was on the tracks at the time of the incident,” police said in a release Monday. “Information from the train is still being collected.”
