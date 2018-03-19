Car ends up in Swansea lake during argument, police say

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 63 Man drives car into lake Pause 83 Main Street Cafe in Belleville has remodeled 79 O'Fallon students organize March For Our Lives 117 Chris Kennedy visits Southern Illinois the day before the primary 128 Belleville West celebrates state championship win 39 Timeline: Events in ousted teacher’s case against a Belleville school district 85 O’Fallon school leaders ‘miss kids’ during overnight stay 31 Nicole Voss appears in court while in custody 99 O’Fallon Police Chief talks about importance of active shooter training 44 JB Pritzker at Irish Flag raising Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Fire crews pull a car out of water Monday afternoon near Smelting Works Road and Munie Road in Swansea. A man and woman were in the car arguing when the man drove off the road and into the lake, according to Swansea police. Kaley Johnson kjohnson@bnd.com

Fire crews pull a car out of water Monday afternoon near Smelting Works Road and Munie Road in Swansea. A man and woman were in the car arguing when the man drove off the road and into the lake, according to Swansea police. Kaley Johnson kjohnson@bnd.com