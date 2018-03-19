More Videos

Man drives car into lake 63

Man drives car into lake

Pause
Main Street Cafe in Belleville has remodeled 83

Main Street Cafe in Belleville has remodeled

O'Fallon students organize March For Our Lives 79

O'Fallon students organize March For Our Lives

Chris Kennedy visits Southern Illinois the day before the primary 117

Chris Kennedy visits Southern Illinois the day before the primary

Belleville West celebrates state championship win 128

Belleville West celebrates state championship win

Timeline: Events in ousted teacher’s case against a Belleville school district 39

Timeline: Events in ousted teacher’s case against a Belleville school district

O’Fallon school leaders ‘miss kids’ during overnight stay 85

O’Fallon school leaders ‘miss kids’ during overnight stay

Nicole Voss appears in court while in custody 31

Nicole Voss appears in court while in custody

O’Fallon Police Chief talks about importance of active shooter training 99

O’Fallon Police Chief talks about importance of active shooter training

JB Pritzker at Irish Flag raising 44

JB Pritzker at Irish Flag raising

Fire crews pull a car out of water Monday afternoon near Smelting Works Road and Munie Road in Swansea. A man and woman were in the car arguing when the man drove off the road and into the lake, according to Swansea police. Kaley Johnson kjohnson@bnd.com
Fire crews pull a car out of water Monday afternoon near Smelting Works Road and Munie Road in Swansea. A man and woman were in the car arguing when the man drove off the road and into the lake, according to Swansea police. Kaley Johnson kjohnson@bnd.com

Metro-East News

Car ends up in Swansea lake during argument, police say

By Kaley Johnson

kjohnson@bnd.com

March 19, 2018 02:19 PM

Fairview Heights

Emergency crews were called to pull a car out of a small lake just before 2 p.m. Monday in Swansea.

Police believe a man and a woman were arguing in the car on Smelting Works Road when they drove into the lake, according to Swansea Police Chief Steve Johnson.

More Videos

Man drives car into lake 63

Man drives car into lake

Pause
Main Street Cafe in Belleville has remodeled 83

Main Street Cafe in Belleville has remodeled

O'Fallon students organize March For Our Lives 79

O'Fallon students organize March For Our Lives

Chris Kennedy visits Southern Illinois the day before the primary 117

Chris Kennedy visits Southern Illinois the day before the primary

Belleville West celebrates state championship win 128

Belleville West celebrates state championship win

Timeline: Events in ousted teacher’s case against a Belleville school district 39

Timeline: Events in ousted teacher’s case against a Belleville school district

O’Fallon school leaders ‘miss kids’ during overnight stay 85

O’Fallon school leaders ‘miss kids’ during overnight stay

Nicole Voss appears in court while in custody 31

Nicole Voss appears in court while in custody

O’Fallon Police Chief talks about importance of active shooter training 99

O’Fallon Police Chief talks about importance of active shooter training

JB Pritzker at Irish Flag raising 44

JB Pritzker at Irish Flag raising

Swansea police and fire departments responded to Munie Road and Smelting Works Road during a rain shower. A man and woman were in the car arguing when the man drove off the road and into the lake, according to Swansea police. No one was seriously injured during the crash. Derik Holtmanndholtmann@bnd.com

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Officers are continuing to investigate the accident and Johnson said it was not known whether the man drove into the lake accidentally or on purpose.

The man was treated in the ambulance but there were no serious injuries for either of them.

More Videos

Man drives car into lake 63

Man drives car into lake

Pause
Main Street Cafe in Belleville has remodeled 83

Main Street Cafe in Belleville has remodeled

O'Fallon students organize March For Our Lives 79

O'Fallon students organize March For Our Lives

Chris Kennedy visits Southern Illinois the day before the primary 117

Chris Kennedy visits Southern Illinois the day before the primary

Belleville West celebrates state championship win 128

Belleville West celebrates state championship win

Timeline: Events in ousted teacher’s case against a Belleville school district 39

Timeline: Events in ousted teacher’s case against a Belleville school district

O’Fallon school leaders ‘miss kids’ during overnight stay 85

O’Fallon school leaders ‘miss kids’ during overnight stay

Nicole Voss appears in court while in custody 31

Nicole Voss appears in court while in custody

O’Fallon Police Chief talks about importance of active shooter training 99

O’Fallon Police Chief talks about importance of active shooter training

JB Pritzker at Irish Flag raising 44

JB Pritzker at Irish Flag raising

Police responded to Smelting Works Road and Munie Road in Swansea after a car drove into a small lake. No one was seriously injured during the accident. Kaley Johnsonkjohnson@bnd.com

Swansea Fire Department called out its dive team to pull the car out of the water.

Check back to bnd.com for updates on this developing story.

Kaley Johnson: 618-239-2526, @KaleyJohnson6

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Man drives car into lake 63

Man drives car into lake

Pause
Main Street Cafe in Belleville has remodeled 83

Main Street Cafe in Belleville has remodeled

O'Fallon students organize March For Our Lives 79

O'Fallon students organize March For Our Lives

Chris Kennedy visits Southern Illinois the day before the primary 117

Chris Kennedy visits Southern Illinois the day before the primary

Belleville West celebrates state championship win 128

Belleville West celebrates state championship win

Timeline: Events in ousted teacher’s case against a Belleville school district 39

Timeline: Events in ousted teacher’s case against a Belleville school district

O’Fallon school leaders ‘miss kids’ during overnight stay 85

O’Fallon school leaders ‘miss kids’ during overnight stay

Nicole Voss appears in court while in custody 31

Nicole Voss appears in court while in custody

O’Fallon Police Chief talks about importance of active shooter training 99

O’Fallon Police Chief talks about importance of active shooter training

JB Pritzker at Irish Flag raising 44

JB Pritzker at Irish Flag raising

Man drives car into lake

View More Video