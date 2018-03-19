Car ends up in Swansea lake during argument, police say

Emergency crews were called to pull a car out of a small lake just before 2 p.m. Monday in Swansea.
Police believe a man and a woman were arguing in the car on Smelting Works Road when they drove into the lake, according to Swansea Police Chief Steve Johnson.
Officers are continuing to investigate the accident and Johnson said it was not known whether the man drove into the lake accidentally or on purpose.
The man was treated in the ambulance but there were no serious injuries for either of them.
Swansea Fire Department called out its dive team to pull the car out of the water.
