It's election day in Illinois. Is your ballot selfie still illegal?

By Mary Cooley

mcooley@bnd.com

March 20, 2018 10:02 AM

Belleville

As voters take to the polls Tuesday for Illinois' primary election, it remains illegal for Illinois residents to take selfies with their ballot.

While "ballot selfies" are still against Illinois state law, a bill that would amend the Election Code to allow photographing one's own ballot at any time in the voting process is sitting in the Illinois Senate. It passed the Illinois House in April 2017.

State election officials maintain it is "unlikely" that anyone would be prosecuted for taking a photo inside the voting booth, according to a report by NBC-5 Chicago.

In Illinois, it is a Class 4 criminal felony for “any person who knowingly marks his ballot or casts his vote on a voting machine or voting device so that it can be observed by another person.” The offense does carry a prison sentence of one to three years, according to NBC-5 Chicago.

The case for selfie ballot was made in Madison County last year when an associate judge ruled in June 2017 that the statute preventing a photo in the ballot box was unconstitutional and should not be enforced.

Mary Cooley: 618-239-2535, @MaryCooleyBND

