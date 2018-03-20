Police investigating East St. Louis shooting that left one dead, hospitalized another

Police are still investigating a Friday night shooting in East St. Louis that left one man dead and a second in serious condition at a local hospital.
Marcus Glass, 43, a former East St. Louis resident, was fatally shot and pronounced dead at the scene at 5:44 p.m. Friday, according to St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr.
The second man who was shot was not identified by police.
Illinois State Police Sgt. Jerri Hochmuth said police are still investigating the shooting that occurred in the 1300 block of St. Louis Avenue. She said the second victim remains hospitalized in serious condition.
She said both men did not live at the home on St. Louis Avenue, but they were connected to the house.
Hochmuth said Glass is a former East St. Louis resident, but he was showing a current residence in Minnesota. The second victim, a 29-years-old, was an East St. Louis resident, she said.
Police are still determining a motive for the shooting. East St. Louis police said there was a family gathering at the residence when a disturbance broke out and the two men ended up shooting each other on the front porch.
