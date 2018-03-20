Did you buy a PS3 back in the day? A lawsuit says Sony now owes you money.

Sony has agreed to a proposed class action settlement after a lawsuit argued the company broke the law when it sold its original PlayStation 3 consoles with a security function disabled.
Those who purchased a PS3 between Nov. 1, 2006 and April 1, 2010 may be eligible for up to a $65 refund, according to the settlement offer. The amount of the refund depend on the number of claimants.
The class action lawsuit claimed that disabling the “OtherOS” function in original "fat" PS3 models was an unfair and unlawful business practice and sought monetary damages.
According to the settlement’s website, those who apply for the refund must legally swear to knowing the system had the “OtherOS” feature and claim their console lost value when Sony pulled it.
Never miss a local story.
A claim must be submitted in order to receive any settlement and the claim must be postmarked by April 15.
The lawsuit was settled in 2016, KMOV.com reports.
Mary Cooley: 618-239-2535, @MaryCooleyBND
Comments