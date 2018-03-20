Shiloh police search for man accused of domestic battery, fleeing from a car accident

Police were looking for a 28-year-old Shiloh man Tuesday accused of domestic battery and fleeing the scene of an accident.
Delandous Griffin Jr. has been charged with domestic battery subsequent offense, a Class 4 Felony.
Police said in a Facebook post that they got a call March 13 for a domestic battery that had occurred March 11 at an apartment in the 100 block of Yorkshire Lane. The victim was injured but did not need medical treatment.
During the investigation, police say Griffin was in a traffic accident in the apartment's parking lot and left the scene.
Griffin is listed as living in same block the domestic incident occurred but was not in custody as of Tuesday afternoon.
Once arrested, he will be held on a bail of $30,000.
Police asked anyone who knows where Griffin is to call Det. Jesse Phillips at 618-632-9047.
Mary Cooley: 618-239-2535, @MaryCooleyBND
