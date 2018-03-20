Police search for semi driver they say ran another semi off the road

A semi driver ran another semi off the road, causing it to overturn, and then drove away from the scene on Interstate 70 in Effingham, police say.
A gray semi was in the passing lane of Interstate 70 on Tuesday morning when the driver swerved into the right lane, forcing a 2014 Volvo semi off the road and onto the shoulder, according to an Illinois State Police press release.
The 2014 Volvo semi, driven by 55-year-old Dennis Adu Okyere from Los Angeles, swerved back onto the interstate and overturned, blocking both eastbound lanes of traffic. Okyere was taken in an ambulance to St. Anthony's Hospital.
The semi that caused the crash did not stop and continued driving. As of Tuesday afternoon, the driver had not been identified or found by police.
Both lanes of the interstate were closed for about 30 minutes after the crash, the release said.
