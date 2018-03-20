Primary election attracting low turnout

The primary election Tuesday was attracting a low turnout, according to election officials.
Turnout would be lucky to hit 20 percent, St. Clair County Clerk Tom Holbrook said Tuesday afternoon, with less than three hours left in voting time.
Holbrook said turnout is low, while comparing it to the 2014 gubernatorial election.
"There seems to be more Democratic interest than Republican interest," Holbrook said.
Primary elections and non-presidential year elections usually have low turnout.
In 2014, St. Clair County had 9 percent turnout for the primary.
Polls close at 7 p.m.
