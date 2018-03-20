A voter casts his ballot in the 2018 Illinois primary.
A voter casts his ballot in the 2018 Illinois primary.
A voter casts his ballot in the 2018 Illinois primary.

Metro-East News

Primary election attracting low turnout

By Joseph Bustos

jbustos@bnd.com

March 20, 2018 04:52 PM

The primary election Tuesday was attracting a low turnout, according to election officials.

Turnout would be lucky to hit 20 percent, St. Clair County Clerk Tom Holbrook said Tuesday afternoon, with less than three hours left in voting time.

Holbrook said turnout is low, while comparing it to the 2014 gubernatorial election.

"There seems to be more Democratic interest than Republican interest," Holbrook said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Primary elections and non-presidential year elections usually have low turnout.

In 2014, St. Clair County had 9 percent turnout for the primary.

Polls close at 7 p.m.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Missing wallet found two decades later at old St. Elizabeth's

View More Video