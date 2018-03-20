Taylorville triple-shooting suspect dies after shooting himself in the face

A Taylorville man suspected of shooting three people died in a Springfield hospital less than 24 hours after he shot himself in the face, according to television station WAND.
Lee Kennedy, 43, died at Springfield Memorial Medical Center at about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, WAND reported.
Kennedy drove from the scene of the shooting to Hillsboro, where he ditched his own car and stole a Ford Focus, police said. He tried to rob a Colonial Pantry in Stonington, then was chased to the Taylorville Memorial Hospital, where he shot himself in the parking lot, according to authorities.
Of the three people he shot early Monday morning, one was his 13-year-old daughter, the Springfield State Journal-Register reported. The girl, her mother and a Sangamon County man at the house where the shooting took place all suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.
The shooting triggered a massive manhunt across Southern and central Illinois. At least one of the people shot had a valid order of protection against Kennedy, and Taylorville Police said it had been an "ongoing domestic violence situation." He was arrested Feb. 13 and charged with violating an order of protection.
Kennedy had been posting threatening messages to Facebook in the days leading up to the shooting.
