South Roxana man stole money from elderly man in landscaping scheme, police say

By Kara Berg

March 21, 2018 09:50 AM

Police say an 82-year-old man gave a South Roxana man $250 to trim his trees, but the man never returned to do the work.

Casey Renard reportedly told the man he worked for All-Pro Paving out of Collinsville, and took a $250 down payment to trim the 82-year-old man's trees in South Roxana on Feb. 7, according to a news release from the South Roxana Police Department.

Police say Renard never returned to perform the work.

The 39-year-old man was charged Tuesday with aggravated home repair fraud and a warrant was issued for his arrest. His bail was set at $60,000, and had not been taken into custody as of Tuesday night.

Police asked anyone who may have experienced something similar to Renard to contact their local police departments.

Kara Berg: 618-239-2626, @karaberg95

