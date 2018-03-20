Albers leads in Clinton County clerk's race

In the race to become the next Clinton County Clerk, Vicky Albers had a 900-vote lead in the Republican primary with more than half of the precincts reporting.
Albers had 2,088 votes, Chris Voss Detmer had 967 votes, and Heather Fix Koerkenmeier had 725 votes, with 34 out of 39 precincts reporting, according to unofficial results.
The winner of Tuesday's primary will face off against Democrat Tina Winkeler in the Nov. 6 general election. She was the only candidate in the Democrat primary.
Current County Clerk Mary Rakers is not running for re-election.
Comments