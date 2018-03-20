Vicky Albers
Vicky Albers
Vicky Albers

Metro-East News

Albers leads in Clinton County clerk's race

By Joseph Bustos

jbustos@bnd.com

March 20, 2018 08:41 PM

In the race to become the next Clinton County Clerk, Vicky Albers had a 900-vote lead in the Republican primary with more than half of the precincts reporting.

Albers had 2,088 votes, Chris Voss Detmer had 967 votes, and Heather Fix Koerkenmeier had 725 votes, with 34 out of 39 precincts reporting, according to unofficial results.

The winner of Tuesday's primary will face off against Democrat Tina Winkeler in the Nov. 6 general election. She was the only candidate in the Democrat primary.

Current County Clerk Mary Rakers is not running for re-election.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Mother who backed car over son faces new charges

View More Video