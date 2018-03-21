Franklin County soldier dies in motorcycle accident

A 21-year-old U.S. Army soldier from Franklin County was killed in a motorcycle accident Thursday while stationed in Georgia.
Pfc. Dylan Kelly, from Benton, was on his first assignment in Statesboro, Georgia when the accident occurred, according to WJCL.
Kelly was an armor vehicle crewman assigned to the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division and had served in the Army for 15 months, a release from the Army Times said.
The soldier died after his motorcycle hit a car on March 15.
Never miss a local story.
Kelly's company commander, Capt. Jared Peterson, described Kelly in the release as a "hardworking and dedicated soldier" whose "positive energy will be sorely missed."
Kaley Johnson: 618-239-2526, @KaleyJohnson6
Comments