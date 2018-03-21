Health officials warn of measles exposure at Magic House, other St. Louis locations

Health officials warned people Wednesday about possible measles exposure at several locations in St. Louis County on March 13 and 14.
Known locations where exposures may have occurred on March 13 were the Magic House and Racanelli’s New York Pizzeria in Kirkwood and Homewood Suites in Chesterfield, Missouri, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
An additional exposure may also have occurred on March 14 at Homewood Suites.
Measles is a highly contagious, acute viral illness transmitted by contact with an infected person through coughing and sneezing.
Symptoms of measles generally include a rash that appears 7-21 days after exposure. Measles typically begins with:
- A high fever
- Cough
- Runny nose
- Red, watery eyes
- Three to five days after symptoms begin, a rash starts to appear. The rash usually looks like flat red spots that break out first on the face and spread downward to the neck, trunk, arms, legs and feet.
In January, two cases of measles in Illinois were confirmed by officials at the Illinois Department of Public Health.
People who may have been exposed to measles can contact their health care provider if they develop cold-like symptoms with a fever and/or rash as described above.
Kaley Johnson: 618-239-2526, @KaleyJohnson6
Comments