St. Louis Speaker series includes James Comey, Gloria Steinem and Jay Leno

James Comey, former director of the FBI, Lisa Genova, neuroscientist and author, Gloria Steinem, feminist and political activist, and Jay Leno are among the speakers who will participate in the St. Louis Speakers Series this year.
Jeb Bush, former Gov. of Florida, Bryan Stevenson, social justice advocate and author, and Ian Bremmer, global political risk specialist, will also appear.
Each season, seven distinguished personalities and thought leaders are selected to speak at the St. Louis Speakers Series on a wide variety of topics — from world affairs and politics, to the arts. The events are presented by Maryville University and take place at Powell Symphony Hall, St. Louis.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.stlouisspeakersseries.org or by calling 314-534-1700.
