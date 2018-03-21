Democratic treasurer's candidate to make Madison County ballot

A Roxana man appears to be headed for the November ballot in the election for Madison County treasurer.
Chris Miller has surpassed the 448 write-in votes needed to be the Democratic nominee for the county position, said Madison County Clerk Debra Ming Mendoza. She added vote counting in the race was still ongoing and a final, but unofficial total would not be available until Wednesday afternoon.
"The real fight is just beginning but I can’t thank you all enough for allowing me the opportunity to earn my way into the Madison County Treasurer’s Office — I promise I will not let you down," Miller posted on his campaign Facebook page.
Miller initially was raising money for a congressional run in the Illinois' 12th District, but ultimately decided against a run to go to Washington. After no Democrats filed to run for the county treasurer position, he opted for a write-in campaign for the treasurer's office.
Current Madison County Treasurer Chris Slusser, a Republican, was unopposed in the GOP primary.
108th District
Another Democrat seeking a nomination through the write-in process appears to not have made the November ballot.
In the 108th State House District, J. David Parker sought the Democratic nomination and needed 500 write-in votes to make the November ballot. As of Wednesday morning, there were only 249 write-in votes in the 108th District according to unofficial results.
On the Republican side, state Rep. Charlie Meier, of Okawville, defeated Don Moore, of Troy, to win the GOP nomination.
