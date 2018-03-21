Metro-East News

Democratic treasurer's candidate to make Madison County ballot

By Joseph Bustos

jbustos@bnd.com

March 21, 2018 01:20 PM

A Roxana man appears to be headed for the November ballot in the election for Madison County treasurer.

Chris Miller has surpassed the 448 write-in votes needed to be the Democratic nominee for the county position, said Madison County Clerk Debra Ming Mendoza. She added vote counting in the race was still ongoing and a final, but unofficial total would not be available until Wednesday afternoon.

"The real fight is just beginning but I can’t thank you all enough for allowing me the opportunity to earn my way into the Madison County Treasurer’s Office — I promise I will not let you down," Miller posted on his campaign Facebook page.

Miller initially was raising money for a congressional run in the Illinois' 12th District, but ultimately decided against a run to go to Washington. After no Democrats filed to run for the county treasurer position, he opted for a write-in campaign for the treasurer's office.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Current Madison County Treasurer Chris Slusser, a Republican, was unopposed in the GOP primary.

108th District

Another Democrat seeking a nomination through the write-in process appears to not have made the November ballot.

In the 108th State House District, J. David Parker sought the Democratic nomination and needed 500 write-in votes to make the November ballot. As of Wednesday morning, there were only 249 write-in votes in the 108th District according to unofficial results.

On the Republican side, state Rep. Charlie Meier, of Okawville, defeated Don Moore, of Troy, to win the GOP nomination.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

‘Feels amazing’ having work published say O’Fallon students

View More Video