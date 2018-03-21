Teen withdraws plea in rape, carjacking charges; case will be heard by jury instead

More Videos

Madison County Recorder defends her elected office 44

Madison County Recorder defends her elected office

Pause
Psychics were used in search for missing boy in Waterloo 98

Psychics were used in search for missing boy in Waterloo

Police interview with man who was home when Beckemeyer toddler was killed 2424

Police interview with man who was home when Beckemeyer toddler was killed

Police interview with woman who was witness to death of Beckemeyer toddler 1752

Police interview with woman who was witness to death of Beckemeyer toddler

Initial 911 call made after Clinton County mom backed over her toddler with car 188

Initial 911 call made after Clinton County mom backed over her toddler with car

Attorney for Missouri Gov. Greitens speaks after March 21 hearing 80

Attorney for Missouri Gov. Greitens speaks after March 21 hearing

‘Feels amazing’ having work published say O’Fallon students 219

‘Feels amazing’ having work published say O’Fallon students

Learn about the newest choral program at Highland High School 132

Learn about the newest choral program at Highland High School

Missing wallet found two decades later at old St. Elizabeth's 67

Missing wallet found two decades later at old St. Elizabeth's

Mother who backed car over son faces new charges 41

Mother who backed car over son faces new charges

In this file video, Belleville Detective Sgt. Mark Heffernan talks about the crime where a woman was ambushed in her garage in early May by a trio of men, one of them armed with a handgun. Two of the suspects stole the woman’s 2015 Mini Cooper and the third remained behind and sexually assaulted her. Currently police have one juvenile suspect in custody after a morning car chase. Derik Holtmann dholtmann@bnd.com
In this file video, Belleville Detective Sgt. Mark Heffernan talks about the crime where a woman was ambushed in her garage in early May by a trio of men, one of them armed with a handgun. Two of the suspects stole the woman’s 2015 Mini Cooper and the third remained behind and sexually assaulted her. Currently police have one juvenile suspect in custody after a morning car chase. Derik Holtmann dholtmann@bnd.com

Metro-East News

Teen withdraws plea in rape, carjacking charges; case will be heard by jury instead

By Mary Cooley

mcooley@bnd.com

March 21, 2018 07:52 PM

Belleville

A teen who previously pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting and carjacking a Belleville-area woman in her garage will get a new jury trial after he withdrew his guilty plea, saying he didn't understand what he was agreeing to.

Leondre McClendon, 18, was sentenced to up to 70 years in prison after he pleaded guilty in September 2017 to charges of aggravated criminal sexual assault, vehicular hijacking and aggravated unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle.

In May 2016, a woman reported that three men had followed her into her garage. Two of the men stole her car and left; the third remained and raped her, police said.

However, McClendon's attorneys withdrew the guilty plea over prosecutor's objections Wednesday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Cathy MacElroy, McClendon's attorney, told the judge that McClendon had not understood the plea deal and court proceedings, and that she and attorney Grant Menges had been ineffective in their counsel.

He was "unduly influenced in his plea by me," MacElroy said.

Leondre McClendon.jpg
Leondre McClendon
Provided

"Do you feel Mrs. MacElroy and Mr. Menges forced you to plead guilty?" Judge Robert Haida asked McClendon.

McClendon's response was an indiscernible grunt.

"Can you explain that further?" the judge asked.

"I guess so," McClendon said without elaborating.

During the hearing, prosecutor Bernadette Schrempp read transcripts from the November 2017 proceeding and argued the defense "does not meet the standards to withdraw the plea."

Haida said he had tried to explain to McClendon what the range of punishments with a guilty plea would be, but said he believed he had been unsuccessful.

Read More

"The defendant’s conduct, his responses and demeanor in court give me a bad feeling about the plea," Haida said.

When McClendon was sentenced in November, Menges argued that McClendon had an extremely low IQ and was unable to perform basic tasks. He had been in juvenile detention in both Madison and St. Clair counties prior to his most recent incarceration.

After the judge granted a jury trial, MacElroy spoke to McClendon, asking him if he understood where he would be going after court and if he knew what a jury was. He did not seem to verbally respond to her questions.

Mary Cooley: 618-239-2535, @MaryCooleyBND

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Madison County Recorder defends her elected office 44

Madison County Recorder defends her elected office

Pause
Psychics were used in search for missing boy in Waterloo 98

Psychics were used in search for missing boy in Waterloo

Police interview with man who was home when Beckemeyer toddler was killed 2424

Police interview with man who was home when Beckemeyer toddler was killed

Police interview with woman who was witness to death of Beckemeyer toddler 1752

Police interview with woman who was witness to death of Beckemeyer toddler

Initial 911 call made after Clinton County mom backed over her toddler with car 188

Initial 911 call made after Clinton County mom backed over her toddler with car

Attorney for Missouri Gov. Greitens speaks after March 21 hearing 80

Attorney for Missouri Gov. Greitens speaks after March 21 hearing

‘Feels amazing’ having work published say O’Fallon students 219

‘Feels amazing’ having work published say O’Fallon students

Learn about the newest choral program at Highland High School 132

Learn about the newest choral program at Highland High School

Missing wallet found two decades later at old St. Elizabeth's 67

Missing wallet found two decades later at old St. Elizabeth's

Mother who backed car over son faces new charges 41

Mother who backed car over son faces new charges

Initial 911 call made after Clinton County mom backed over her toddler with car

View More Video