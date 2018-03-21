More than 450,000 smoke alarms recalled nationwide

Two models of Kidde smoke detectors were recalled Wednesday because they may not be able to detect smoke, meaning the device may not sound an alert when there is a fire.
The recall was issued by the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission and includes more than 450,000 smoke alarms in the United States.
The dual-sensor smoke alarms, model numbers PI2010 and PI9010, have both photoelectric and ionization sensors. The model number is on the back of the alarm, KMOV reports.
The CPSC recommends replacing the smoke alarm.
