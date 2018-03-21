Clinton County mom who backed car over toddler charged in his death

Clinton County prosecutors have charged the Beckemeyer woman who ran over and killed her toddler with a car in August.
Nicole Voss, 36, is facing four counts of aggravated DUI and one count of reckless homicide in the death of her 2-year-old son, Jensen Voss. In addition, she faces a charge of driving with revoked license.
Charging documents allege Nicole Voss had meth in her system at the time of the child's death. Additional police reports state Voss had been awake for seven days straight prior to the accident, according to her friend Charlotte Revell.
Her bail in this case was set at $250,000 — however, she was in St. Clair County custody Wednesday afternoon on an unrelated meth charge.
Investigators said her son was in the car parked in a Keyesport driveway on Aug. 7 when he climbed out as Nicole Voss was closing the rear hatch. The mother did not realize her son wasn’t in the car and began to drive away, striking and killing the child.
Police reports the BND obtained through a FOIA request state that investigators saw bruising on the child's death that appeared to be caused by the tire of the vehicle.
Jensen Voss died in the driveway of a Keyesport man who was facing two pending meth charges. In an interview in the days following the boy's death, the resident, Ryan Rensing, told the BND there were no drugs being done at his home when Nicole Voss was there. He said Nicole Voss was at his home with a mutual friend.
A police report noted that Rensing walked away from his home as first responders arrived and was late found by officers at a pavilion near the Keyesport boat ramp.
Rensing told police in an interview that he got to his home at about noon on the day of Jensen Voss' death, and that Nicole Voss and another woman were already at his house.
Shortly after arriving, Rensing told police he fell asleep and did not wake up until he heard the women screaming after Jensen Voss was run over.
Revell, Nicole Voss' friend, was also interviewed after the child's death. She was at the home with Nicole Voss, and said they were trying to get meth from Rensing, but he did not have any. She told police that before the accident happened, Nicole Voss had changed the diaper of her youngest child — later identified in a police report as Brayden — and Revell walked over to a trash can to throw away the diaper.
"After she disposed of the diaper on the youngest child, she turned back towards the vehicle," police wrote in a report. "She saw Nicky (Voss) moving the vehicle forward. After the vehicle moved forward, Charlotte saw the small boy laying in the rocks."
Revell told police she did not see the car run over the boy, but she said Nicole Voss stopped the car, got out and told Revell she thought she had run over something.
"Charlotte said Nicky then saw the child and began screaming," police wrote.
Revell said the women started chest compressions and mouth-to-mouth on Jensen. She also noted that she did not see Nicole Voss do any drugs while they were at the Keyesport home.
In an additional police report, an officer wrote that Nicole Voss was sitting in the driveway near Jensen Voss as first responders tried to revive the child.
"Nicole was distraught and hysterical at time and it was very hard to understand what she was trying to tell me," the officer wrote.
Clinton County Coroner Phillip Moss declared the child's death at 3:45 p.m.
Police wrote that Jensen Voss was "unrestrained in the back passenger seat alongside Brayden," who was in a car seat locked in place with a seat belt shortly before he was run over.
Pictures of the white suburban Nicole Voss was driving when Jensen Voss was struck showed the vehicle full of items, including what appeared to be a stroller and other children's accessories.
In medical records obtained in the FOIA request, Nicole Voss was taken to have her blood drawn the day Jensen Voss. While there, a nurse noted in her assessment that Nicole Voss was distraught and hard to understand.
"I don't care, just kill me. I killed my baby, I don't deserve to live," Nicole Voss reportedly said repeatedly while with the nurse.
While police wrapped up their investigation by the end of October 2017, authorities said in January that pending lab work had temporarily stalled their investigation into the toddler's death.
Family and friends recently set up on an online petition titled "JUSTICE FOR Jensen Voss." The petition called on the Clinton County state's attorney to file charges against Nicole Voss in Jensen Voss' death.
As of Wednesday, the petition had collected 166 signatures.
Nicole Voss has been arrested at least three times since her child's death in August:
- March 12 — she was arrested in St. Clair County after police said she was driving with a revoked license and possessed less than 5 ounces of meth March 12 in the 500 block of South Madison Street in Lebanon.
Feb. 22 — she was arrested in Clinton County on misdemeanor charges of damaging property and trespassing, and a felony charge of driving with a revoked or suspended license. She posted a $1,730 for bond March 5.
Nov. 3 — she was arrested in Jefferson County, Missouri on charges of possessing marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Court records indicate she posted the $4,000 bond Nov. 16.
Veronica Resa, spokeswoman for the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services, said in August that Nicole Voss was the subject of an investigation involving an allegation of neglect. The investigation was launched in response to the child’s death.
Nicole Voss' mother, Carol Voss, expressed concern for her daughter in a phone interview March 14.
"I just don't know what to say; I'm just terribly disappointed in her," Carol Voss said. "She needs to go to some kind of rehabilitation because she needs help, bad."
