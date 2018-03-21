Police search for missing Benton teen

The Benton Police Department was searching for a missing 15-year-old Wednesday, according to a news release.
Brianna Mae Kirby, 15, was last seen on S. Pope Street in Benton on Tuesday. She's listed as an endangered missing person. The Franklin County Emergency Management Agency put out an alert Wednesday afternoon for Brianna.
Brianna is a white female, 5-foot-3 and weighs about 135 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes, a pierced nose and a giant scar behind her right ear.
If you know anything about Brianna's disappearance, you can contact Benton Police Dispatch at 618-435-8131 or 618-435-8132.
Never miss a local story.
A photo of Brianna was not available.
Comments