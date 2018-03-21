Convicted sex offender charged with sexually assaulting 2 kids in Madison

A Madison man accused of sexually assaulted children was previously convicted of a similar crime in 1999.
This time if he is convicted, he faces a mandatory life sentence.
Donald Biggs, 71, was charged in Madison County on Wednesday with three counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child under 13 and one count of failing to register as a sex offender.
Charges allege that Biggs sexually assaulted two children, then ages 7 and 10, from September 2016 to August 2017 in Madison. He also allegedly did not register as a sex offender with the Madison Police Department within three days of moving to the city.
Biggs was sentenced in Effingham County in 1999 to 15 years in prison for sexually assaulting a 6-year-old. He was released in April 2012.
If convicted of all charges, Biggs faces a life sentence for each count of predatory criminal sexual assault. He's labeled as a "sexual predator" in Illinois State Police's database of sex offenders residing in the state.
