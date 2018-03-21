More Videos

The Toys "R" Us location in Fairview Heights will likely close after the company files chapter 7 bankruptcy this week. Steve Nagy snagy@bnd.com
The Toys "R" Us location in Fairview Heights will likely close after the company files chapter 7 bankruptcy this week. Steve Nagy snagy@bnd.com

Metro-East News

Here's when Toys R Us liquidation sales will begin in Fairview Heights

By Kara Berg

kberg@bnd.com

March 21, 2018 06:31 PM

Liquidation sales at Toys R Us will begin across the country Thursday morning, and continue until everything is gone, KMOV reported.

Talk of the business closing loomed over the heads of parents until the store officially announced it had filed for bankruptcy in March. Early reports said only some stores would close, then last week the news came that everything was closing.

The company's distribution centers will close before individual stores do, so merchandise will need to move around quickly, USA Today reported. The entire liquidation process is expected to take about 14 weeks, but some stores may close sooner depending on how fast products sell.

The only Toys R Us and Babies R Us stores in the metro-east are on Commerce Lane in Fairview Heights, but there is Toys R Us store in south St. Louis. Some parents and kids in the city mourn the loss of the iconic toy store, but city officials say they don't expect the real estate to sit empty for long.

Kara Berg: 618-239-2626, @karaberg95

