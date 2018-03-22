Police find missing Benton teen safe

Authorities found a missing Benton teen just before 10 a.m. Thursday after she disappeared earlier in the week.
Brianna Mae Kirby, 15, was last seen on South Pope Street in Benton on Tuesday, according to a news release. Her family had expressed concerns about her health.
The Franklin County Emergency Management Agency put out an alert Wednesday afternoon for Kirby.
Police did not release additional information about where or how the teenager was found.
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
