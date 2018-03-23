Walking trail is open, but Dierbergs is still seeking tenants for Shiloh development

It's been more than a year since Dierbergs Markets Inc. took over a stalled development at Green Mount Road and Frank Scott Parkway, but the company isn't ready to present a master plan for Three Springs at Shiloh.
"Our policy is that we don't make any public comments on real-estate transactions until we have actual signed agreements," said Brent Beumer, vice president of real estate and corporate counsel for Dierbergs, parent company of Shiloh One LLC.
Owners have been "diligent with site planning" for the 115-acre development, he said, and they will go to the International Council of Shopping Centers Convention in Las Vegas in May for the second year to seek possible tenants.
Shiloh Mayor Jim Vernier said he isn't worried about the development, which the village has been anticipating since 2008, when it established a tax-increment-financing district. It's expected to be a mix of retail, office and residential.
"I know (the new developers) were straight up with us when they bought the property," Vernier said. "They told us it would be at least a year before there would be any construction."
The main change in the past year is that the village built a 1.7-mile walking trail around Three Springs Lake, Vernier said. It was completed in September, just east of the Dierbergs development.
"That's available for the public to use to walk around the lake," Vernier said. "You can access it from Three Springs Park. We haven't opened the lake up for fishing. We're waiting for the fish to get a little bit bigger. That will probably happen next spring."
The village originally entered into an agreement with Shiloh Land Acquisitions LLC to develop Three Springs at Shiloh in 2011, when the property totaled 195 acres.
That developer was planning retail, office, high-tech, service, senior living, apartments and single family residences before running into financial and legal problems. It installed only one tenant, American Eagle Credit Union, whose location opened in 2013.
Dierbergs, which also co-owns Green Mount Crossing shopping center in Shiloh, bought the Three Springs property in January 2017.
At a village board meeting the previous December, Beumer described the company's "goal of completing ... 'a project,' not necessarily the exact project that was presented to the board over a number of years."
Vernier said Dierbergs wants to have a couple of large anchor tenants in place before coming up with a master plan and that he understands the developer's challenges.
"I'm anxious for something to happen there," he said. "Everyone is. But with all the good things Amazon is bringing to Edwardsville, it's hurting (brick-and-mortar) retail."
Metro East Park and Recreation District provided grant money to help Shiloh build the walking trail, which begins and ends at the Three Springs Park playground and loops around the man-made lake.
People can see what the trail looks like by watching a video created by Jen Cochran, the district's grant coordinator, who posted it on Facebook.
"I was out there last fall, and it was a little chilly," she said. "But there were people out jogging, and there was a family taking photos. It's a nice trail. There's lots of wildlife."
Shiloh Village Clerk Brenda Kern noted that the trail is asphalt and therefore handicap-accessible. The village allowed dogs at first but changed that rule because some owners weren't cleaning up after them.
"I haven't been out to actually see (the trail), but I'm going to go when the weather gets warmer," Kern said. "People like it. They're anxious to start fishing in the lake."
