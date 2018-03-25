Annual parish revival will take place in East St. Louis

The annual parish revival will take place at 6 p.m. April 9 through April 11 at St. Augustine of Hippo Church, 408 Rev. John A. Brown Blvd., East St. Louis. The theme for this year is "Faith in Search of Action."
The Rev. Arthur Anderson from Chicago will be the guest speaker for the event. "The Sons of The Father" from Agape Church will give a special performance. Information: 618-274-0655.
Divine Mercy Novena in Granite City
The daily recitation of the chaplet will be at 3 p.m. from March 30 through April 8 at St. Elizabeth Church, 2300 Pontoon Road, Granite City. The Divine Mercy closing will take place from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on April 8. It will include exposition, holy hour, confessions, veneration of the Vilnius image, the divine mercy chaplet and benediction. Information: Kay Clay, 618-931-3763.
Never miss a local story.
Divine Mercy program and Young Adult Initiative
The St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church will host a Divine Mercy program at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, April 8, at 1411 Cross St., O'Fallon. The program will include the sacrament of reconciliation, prayers, blessing of divine mercy images, chaplet of divine mercy and veneration of a first class relic of Saint Faustina Kowalska. Information: 618-233-3494.
Meanwhile, St. Clare has been one of 16 parishes selected to participate in the Young Adult Initiative through St. Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology in Indiana. It will begin a special four-year program to better engage young adults with the Catholic Church.
The initiative will include resources to explore community demographics, hold workshops, and funds to develop new strategies to meet the spiritual needs of those ages 23 to 29.
Comments