A rollover accident Thursday evening left one car upside down in the middle of Carlyle Avenue in Belleville. Elizabeth Donald Edonald@bnd.com
Rollover accident leaves car upside down on Carlyle Avenue in Belleville

By Elizabeth Donald

edonald@bnd.com

March 22, 2018 09:29 PM

Belleville

A rollover accident on Carlyle Avenue left one car upside down in the middle of the street and may have injured at least one passenger.

At least two cars were involved in the accident Thursday night, one of which had a smashed front end; the other ended up upside down in the middle of the intersection at Carlyle Avenue and Green Mount Road, near the Belleville campus of Southwestern Illinois College.

Traffic was backed up on Green Mount Road as rescue workers attempted to clear the scene. An ambulance was present at the scene as well.

Further details were not immediately available.

Elizabeth Donald: 618-239-2507, @BNDedonald

