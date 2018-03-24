Pizza shop coming to downtown Belleville; recreational outdoor store closing soon

When he was a teenager, Bennie Parr Jr. used to hang out in downtown Belleville when there wasn’t much happening at night.
But now downtown crowds are a regular occurrence and Parr plans to join the scene by opening Bennie’s Pizza Pub, which will feature pizza by the slice, salads and a signature bloody mary during a “Sunday Funday” brunch with breakfast-style pizzas on Sundays.
Bennie’s Pizza Pub is taking over the space where the Righteous Pig barbecue restaurant was located, at 124 E. Main St., before it closed in November.
Parr estimates he’ll open his pub in June after renovations are finished and he gets all the necessary permits. The renovations will include a new bar and pizza ovens.
The menu is still being developed but Parr envisions a pizza style “that everybody’s going to like” with all the classic toppings and daily specials with different toppings. Parr said customers will order food at the counter for either dine in or take out.
“I want it to be much more than just a pizza place. I want it to be a fun, cool place that you want to hang out,” Parr said.
He hopes to book bands and keep the kitchen open until 2 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays because other downtown restaurants usually close their kitchens much earlier in the evening.
Parr said he worked at the Fun Spot Skating Center in Belleville for 21 years and the Spin City Skate Center in Troy for five years and he had pizza ovens at both places. He also does work as a DJ in Belleville. For instance, you may have seen him during the downtown St. Patrick’s Day block party last Saturday when he was emcee for the event.
The outdoor sign for Bennie’s Pizza Pub will feature a facsimile of Parr's late father’s signature of “Bennie” and the pub will have an “open kitchen” design.
The streetscape project on Main Street and the "top notch" festivals make downtown an attractive place to open a business, Parr said. Other downtown business owners have been helpful as he works to get the restaurant open.
“They are amazing down here,” he said. And he can’t wait to get to join the downtown business owners. “I was born and raised in Belleville and I love Belleville, I really do,” Parr said. “I definitely see that downtown is coming back. We’re getting lots of new businesses. I think downtown is definitely going to be hopping this summer with all the new businesses coming.”
Toys R Us liquidation draws a crowd
About 50 people were lined up outside the Toys R Us store in Fairview Heights before it opened March 23 in anticipation of the first day of liquidation sales.
A sign at the front of the store indicated everything was 10 to 30 percent off normal prices.
Megan Johnson was waiting for the store to open at 10 a.m. with her 16-month-old daughter, Lorelei, set on getting Disney princess toys for Lorelei's November birthday and Christmas.
"I'm not expecting deals, mainly just wanting to get stuff I thought would sell out," Johnson said. She plans to return later for other toys that she expects will sell slower and at deeper discounts.
Talk of the business closing loomed over the heads of parents until the store officially announced it had filed for bankruptcy in March. Early reports said only some stores would close, then last week the news came that every store was closing.
Shoppers can expect all sales to be final at the Toys R Us liquidation sales. Toy shoppers should bring cash or cards for the sales, which may have toys 30 percent off. The stores are not accepting personal checks, USA Today reported.
Metro-east recreational outdoor shop announces closure
Alpine Shop, a recreational outdoor store, announced Sunday it will close its O'Fallon location next month.
The St. Louis-based outdoor-recreation company, which opened its O'Fallon location in 2012 at 1855 West US Highway 50, has liquidated its entire inventory. It's business as usual in the shop for the next few week.
Customers should expect the store to near April 22.
