Pizza shop coming to downtown Belleville; recreational outdoor store closing soon

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 96 'March For Our Lives' in O'Fallon Pause 226 Scenes from 'March For Our Lives' in O'Fallon 94 Hofbrauhaus gets first diners, but public waits to be seated 185 Band from Germany performs at Hofbräuhaus 47 Trail now open at Three Springs Park 47 Rollover accident on Carlyle Avenue in Belleville 98 Here's how downtown Belleville businesses are faring 88 State grant, loan used to pay politician's Amex bills 113 Olney man sentenced for rape of 8-year-old girl 56 Slain girl's brother talks about sentencing of Olney man Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Bennie Parr Jr. plans to open Bennie's Pizza Pub featuring pizza by the slice at 124 E. Main St. in Belleville. Mike Koziatek mkoziatek@bnd.com

Bennie Parr Jr. plans to open Bennie's Pizza Pub featuring pizza by the slice at 124 E. Main St. in Belleville. Mike Koziatek mkoziatek@bnd.com