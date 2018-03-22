Police looking for SUV from hit-and-run accident in Breese

Police are looking for an SUV involved in a Thursday night hit-and-run crash in Breese.
A dark green or grey SUV was involved in the crash, which took place at about 7:45 p.m., according to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department. The SUV was last seen heading westbound on Old U.S. Highway 50, in the vicinity of the Breese Journal offices, according to the sheriff’s department.
Further details were not immediately available.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Breese Police Department at 618-526-7226.
Never miss a local story.
Elizabeth Donald: 618-239-2507, @BNDedonald
Comments