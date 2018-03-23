People gather outside the Toys 'R' Us store on Friday morning in Fairview Heights minutes before the store opened. The company declared bankruptcy earlier this month and liquidation sales were believed to begin Friday.
Metro-East News

Toys 'R' Us liquidation sale to start Friday

By Mary Cooley

mcooley@bnd.com

March 23, 2018 10:07 AM

About 50 people were lined up outside the Toys 'R' Us store in Fairview Heights before it opened Friday morning in anticipation of the first day of liquidation sales.

A sign at the front of the store indicated everything was 10 to 30 percent off normal prices.

Signs in the aisles indicated that:

  • Apparel — 20 percent off

  • Gaming software — 10 percent off

  • WWE and other action figures — 10 percent off
  • Legos — 5 percent off
  • Preschool toys — 10 percent off

While liquidation sales at Toys R Us were believed to begin Thursday morning, but there was a company-wide delay the store was slated to start the sale Friday and continue until everything is gone, KMOV reported.

The Fairview Heights store manager declined to comment Friday morning.

Talk of the business closing loomed over the heads of parents until the store officially announced it had filed for bankruptcy in March.

Early reports said only some stores would close, then last week the news came that every store was closing.

Shoppers can expect all sales to be final at the Toys R Us liquidation sales.

The Toys R Us in Fairview Heights opened at 10 a.m.

Shoppers react to impending Toys 'R' Us closures

Gamespot.com reported that stores have not received any new stock in weeks.

Toy shoppers should bring cash or cards for the sales, which may have toys 30 percent off. The stores are not accepting personal checks, USA Today reported.

Mary Cooley: 618-239-2535, @MaryCooleyBND

