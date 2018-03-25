For a few weeks, Batman: The Ride at Six Flags St. Louis will have the option for riders to travel backward.
Metro-East News

You can ride this popular roller coaster backward at Six Flags St. Louis

By Mary Cooley

mcooley@bnd.com

March 25, 2018 08:05 PM

For a limited time, thrill-seekers can ride the bat backward at Six Flags St. Louis.

From Saturday through May 13, Batman: The Ride will have the option to ride backward. Front-facing seats remain available. The roller coaster rises 10 stories before dropping through an initial 70-foot loop. The ride also includes outside helices and a zero-gravity roll.

The Typhoon Twister, a water ride, also debuts this season but the water park does not open until May 26.

Six Flags St. Louis opened for the season 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

  Comments  

