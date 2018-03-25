You can ride this popular roller coaster backward at Six Flags St. Louis

For a limited time, thrill-seekers can ride the bat backward at Six Flags St. Louis.
From Saturday through May 13, Batman: The Ride will have the option to ride backward. Front-facing seats remain available. The roller coaster rises 10 stories before dropping through an initial 70-foot loop. The ride also includes outside helices and a zero-gravity roll.
The Typhoon Twister, a water ride, also debuts this season but the water park does not open until May 26.
Six Flags St. Louis opened for the season 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
