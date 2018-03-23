Metro Transit to present service updates at series of public meetings

The region's metro transit agency will host a series of informational meetings and public hearings aimed at informing riders about updated services Metro Transit plans to provide.
Buses and trains will run more frequently under the new plan, which is called Metro Reimagined. The new plan will also bring more connections to Park and Ride locations, along with offering service via van pools or shuttles to certain areas.
Details on the new services will be explained at the public meetings. Brochures will also be handed out next week to Metro riders at the Civic Center Transit Center, Riverview Transit Center and the Shrewsbury Lansdowne I-44 Transit Center.
The information meetings are:
- Tuesday, April 3: 2:30 – 5:30 p.m. North Hanley Transit Center 4300 N. Hanley Road, Berkeley, MO
- Wednesday, April 4: 2:30 – 5:30 p.m. Ballas Transit Center 790 S. New Ballas Road, St. Louis, MO
- Thursday, April 5: 2:30 – 5:30 p.m. North County Transit Center 3140 Pershall Road, Ferguson, MO
- Tuesday, April 10: 3 – 6 p.m. Thomas Dunn Learning Center 3113 Gasconade Street, St. Louis, MO
- Wednesday, April 11: 3 – 6 p.m. Affton White-Rodgers Community Center 9801 MacKenzie Road, St. Louis, MO
- Tuesday, April 17: 4 – 7 p.m. St. Louis Public Library, Central Library 1301 Olive Street, St. Louis, MO
Public hearings are:
- Wednesday, April 18: 11 – 2 p.m. St. Louis City Municipal Court Building 1520 Market Street, St. Louis, MO
- Thursday, April 19: 3 – 6 p.m. St. Louis City Municipal Court Building 1520 Market Street, St. Louis, MO
Metro Transit operates the St. Louis region’s public transportation system, which includes 400 buses, MetroLink light rail vehicles serving 37 stations in Illinois and Missouri, along with Metro Call-A-Ride, a paratransit fleet of 122 vans. Metro Transit is one of five enterprises operated by Bi-State Development.
