Man charged with dealing meth near Wood River school

Prosecutors have filed charges against a 34-year-old East Alton man who they say dealt meth near Wood River school.
Jonathan C. Metz, 34, was arrested by Wood River Police on Friday morning after an investigation that started in Wood River on March 15, according to a news release.
Investigators took Metz into custody while a search warrant was executed on the home, any further investigation stemming from that warrant will be done by East Alton.
He faces charges of delivering methamphetamine and delivering a controlled substance within a thousand feet of a school.
After Metz' arrest, another search warrant was executed at a home on Penning Avenue in Wood River. A person was taken into custody and is being held, Wood River Police said.
Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells said the investigation is ongoing and more charges may be filed.
Police did not immediately release which school the alleged drug dealing occurred near.
