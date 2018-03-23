Inmate at St. Clair County Jail dies a day after being found hanging in cell

An inmate died at the St. Clair County Jail after he was found Thursday afternoon hanging in his cell, Capt. Bruce Fleshren said.
The inmate was Michael A. Hosler, 36, of Cahokia, according to St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye.
Hosler was found hanging in his cell at about 4 p.m. Thursday, Fleshren said. He was immediately cut down and transferred to St. Elizabeth's Hospital in O'Fallon. He died Friday morning.
"There are protocols and guidelines we follow that are set out by the Illinois Department of Corrections," Fleshren said.
A report of the investigation will be submitted to IDOC when it is completed, Fleshren said.
Hosler was being held in a single cell and was not under a suicide watch, Fleshren said.
"He gave no indication of his intent," Fleshren said.
Hosler had been held since Nov. 25 awaiting trial on charges of aggravated fleeing and eluding, and possession of a stolen car.
The last suicide at the jail was in 2015, Fleshren said.
On October 29, 2015, a Belleville teen being held on first-degree murder charges hanged himself with a sheet in the jail. That inmate, Damon Stidimire, had been charged with the stabbing death of Brianzellous T. Allen in the 2800 block of West Boulevard near Belleville.
