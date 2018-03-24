More Videos

Hofbrauhaus gets first diners, but public waits to be seated 94

Hofbrauhaus gets first diners, but public waits to be seated

Pause
Band from Germany performs at Hofbräuhaus 185

Band from Germany performs at Hofbräuhaus

Trail now open at Three Springs Park 47

Trail now open at Three Springs Park

Rollover accident on Carlyle Avenue in Belleville 47

Rollover accident on Carlyle Avenue in Belleville

Here's how downtown Belleville businesses are faring 98

Here's how downtown Belleville businesses are faring

State grant, loan used to pay politician's Amex bills 88

State grant, loan used to pay politician's Amex bills

Olney man sentenced for rape of 8-year-old girl 113

Olney man sentenced for rape of 8-year-old girl

Slain girl's brother talks about sentencing of Olney man 56

Slain girl's brother talks about sentencing of Olney man

March For Our Lives this weekend in downtown O'Fallon 70

March For Our Lives this weekend in downtown O'Fallon

New pizza restaurant and bar to open in downtown Belleville 116

New pizza restaurant and bar to open in downtown Belleville

Two cars collided at the intersection of North Belt West and 42nd Street Edonald@bnd.com
Two cars collided at the intersection of North Belt West and 42nd Street Edonald@bnd.com

Metro-East News

Head-on crash in Belleville sends one to hospital

By Elizabeth Donald

edonald@bnd.com

March 24, 2018 08:10 AM

Belleville

A two-car accident on a rainy Belleville street sent at least one person to the hospital Friday night.

Two cars collided at the intersection of North Belt Road West and 42nd Street in what appeared to be a head-on collision at about 10:25 p.m. Friday. Although the entire front end of one car was smashed in, emergency responders at the scene said only one person was taken to an area hospital for medical assistance.

Traffic was briefly diverted around the scene, which was cleared shortly after 11 p.m. No further details were immediately available.

Elizabeth Donald: 618-239-2507, @BNDedonald

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Hofbrauhaus gets first diners, but public waits to be seated 94

Hofbrauhaus gets first diners, but public waits to be seated

Pause
Band from Germany performs at Hofbräuhaus 185

Band from Germany performs at Hofbräuhaus

Trail now open at Three Springs Park 47

Trail now open at Three Springs Park

Rollover accident on Carlyle Avenue in Belleville 47

Rollover accident on Carlyle Avenue in Belleville

Here's how downtown Belleville businesses are faring 98

Here's how downtown Belleville businesses are faring

State grant, loan used to pay politician's Amex bills 88

State grant, loan used to pay politician's Amex bills

Olney man sentenced for rape of 8-year-old girl 113

Olney man sentenced for rape of 8-year-old girl

Slain girl's brother talks about sentencing of Olney man 56

Slain girl's brother talks about sentencing of Olney man

March For Our Lives this weekend in downtown O'Fallon 70

March For Our Lives this weekend in downtown O'Fallon

New pizza restaurant and bar to open in downtown Belleville 116

New pizza restaurant and bar to open in downtown Belleville

Band from Germany performs at Hofbräuhaus

View More Video