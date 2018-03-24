Head-on crash in Belleville sends one to hospital

A two-car accident on a rainy Belleville street sent at least one person to the hospital Friday night.
Two cars collided at the intersection of North Belt Road West and 42nd Street in what appeared to be a head-on collision at about 10:25 p.m. Friday. Although the entire front end of one car was smashed in, emergency responders at the scene said only one person was taken to an area hospital for medical assistance.
Traffic was briefly diverted around the scene, which was cleared shortly after 11 p.m. No further details were immediately available.
Elizabeth Donald
